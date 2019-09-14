Holder Parnassus Investments Boosted Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Holding; As Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Gagnon Securities Has Raised Holding

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) by 21.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 334,511 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.01 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.78. About 926,647 shares traded or 18.94% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 15/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide to Highlight Future of Payments at Exchange 2018; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 22/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Launches Coding for Girls Camp in the UK; 10/05/2018 – Mark McCarley Joins Noventis as Head of Sales & Relationship; 09/04/2018 – One in Five Organizations has Experienced Payments Data Theft Over the Past 12 Months; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 23/03/2018 – ACI Worldwide’s Carolyn Homberger Recognized as One of Forty Under 40 Game Changers in Digital Payments; 11/03/2018 – AGSTTL and ACI Highlight Key Megatrends Shaping India’s Digital Payments Revolution – By 2025, Digital Transactions Could Be; 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q ACI on Demand Segment Rev Up 6%

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) by 6.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 50,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.46% . The institutional investor held 825,251 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.71M, up from 774,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Alpha & Omega Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $317.77 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.96. About 120,790 shares traded or 20.30% up from the average. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) has declined 23.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AOSL News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limit, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOSL); 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q Adj EPS 23c; 10/04/2018 – Alpha Omega-Henry Schein Cares Holocaust Survivors Oral Health Program Receives 2018 William J. Gies Award; 23/03/2018 – Alpha & Omega Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Introduces Protected Smart Load Switch for USB Type-C Applications; 16/05/2018 – Foundry Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in Alpha & Omega Semi; 11/05/2018 – ALPHA AND OMEGA SEMICONDUCTOR – IN EXCHANGE FOR LEASE FINANCING, JV COMPANY AGREES TO TRANSFER TITLE OF ASSEMBLY AND TESTING EQUIPMENT TO LENDERS; 09/05/2018 – Alpha & Omega Semi Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor Sees 4Q Rev $106M-$110M; 02/05/2018 – Alpha&Omega Semiconductor 3Q Rev $102.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.91, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 34 investors sold ACIW shares while 89 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 112.09 million shares or 1.06% less from 113.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mackenzie Corp has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 80,244 shares. Parnassus Invests Ca invested in 0.24% or 1.86 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 167,991 shares. Sheffield Asset reported 140,800 shares or 9.1% of all its holdings. Axa has 31,266 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Limited Com has 0% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Co invested in 171,991 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0.01% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 1.21M shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 1.36M shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.09% stake. Cardinal Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Ct stated it has 4.77 million shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0.02% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 900,300 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Pitcairn invested 0.03% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 114,613 shares to 15.53 million shares, valued at $745.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.95M shares, and cut its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 9 investors sold AOSL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 16.10 million shares or 5.82% more from 15.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). Ameritas Invest Inc owns 1,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 3,301 shares. Svcs Automobile Association holds 12,237 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 57,400 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Cap LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). Foundry Partners Lc reported 0.11% in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL). 1.47 million were reported by Fmr Lc. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 26,905 shares stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 20,000 shares. Herald Investment Mgmt Ltd has 18,798 shares.

