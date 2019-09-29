Holder Parkwood Boosted Avnet (AVT) Holding; Land & Buildings Investment Management Cut Holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by $3.84 Million as Stock Value Rose

Parkwood Llc increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 9.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkwood Llc bought 11,205 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.04% . The institutional investor held 124,832 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65M, up from 113,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkwood Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 488,394 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 5.31% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.31% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 16/05/2018 – Avnet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Avnet’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – Avnet Showcases Connected Ecosystem at IoT World 2018; 19/03/2018 – Avnet Adds Programmable Logic Alternative to 96Boards Community with New Ultra96 Development Board; 21/05/2018 – Avnet Investor Day 2018 Webcast Details

Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 12.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc sold 76,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 542,793 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.16M, down from 619,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 876,836 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract

Parkwood Llc, which manages about $468.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,330 shares to 6,870 shares, valued at $13.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt Etf (VTI) by 79,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 509,237 shares, and cut its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold AVT shares while 110 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 95.49 million shares or 3.57% less from 99.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 27,000 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corp stated it has 10,005 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 503,338 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap reported 13,040 shares. Macquarie reported 227,828 shares. Centurylink Management Co holds 0.52% or 29,266 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability reported 36,200 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Limited Company holds 8,025 shares. 12Th Street Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 15,480 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) or 43,763 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Co accumulated 2.60M shares or 0.38% of the stock. Duncker Streett & Inc stated it has 0.01% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 98,897 shares. 119,569 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. 213 are owned by Cornerstone Advsrs Inc.

