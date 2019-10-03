Holder Park National Has Lifted Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Stake; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Stake Has Raised by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Park National Corp increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 12,478 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 95,449 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, up from 82,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 3.64 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Keeps Dividend at $0.10; 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS GEARING TO DROP IN REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 01/05/2018 – BP PLC Maintains Divestment Guidance for 2018; 26/04/2018 – BP Appoints New Chairman to Start January 2019; 07/05/2018 – Aker BP ASA: AKERBP: Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by Aker BP ASA; 01/05/2018 – BP EXPECTS 2018 CAPEX AT LOWER END OF RANGE; 30/03/2018 – BP limits rise in chief ‘s pay to keep shareholders on board; 22/05/2018 – Sputnik: British Petroleum to Buy US LNG for 20 Years Amid Struggle for EU Market; 01/05/2018 – ‘Complete urban myth’: BP finance chief refutes reports that CEO Dudley was poisoned in Russian plot; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought 7,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 158,873 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, up from 151,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.25. About 852,825 shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Nears Deal to Buy Tate’s Bake Shop; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 25,464 shares to 268,561 shares, valued at $3.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 4,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 357,166 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 11,945 shares. Arcadia Management Mi holds 56,454 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services, Colorado-based fund reported 2,071 shares. Ar Asset Mngmt accumulated 45,638 shares. 1.17M were accumulated by Gateway Advisers Ltd. Crestwood Advisors Gru Ltd Com holds 0.04% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 15,137 shares. Sg Americas Limited Co reported 622,301 shares. C A S stated it has 645,526 shares. Td Mngmt Limited Liability reported 249 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Park National Corporation Oh has 7,882 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Ltd has invested 0.06% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.34% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 768,858 shares. Westend Advsr Llc has 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Century Companies Inc reported 0.39% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

