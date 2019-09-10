Holder Paragon Capital Management LTD Lifted Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Shareholder Osmium Partners Has Lowered Stake as Share Price Rose

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 40.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 138,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06M, down from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $498.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $35.21. About 10,703 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 04/04/2018 – Franklin Covey 2Q Loss/Shr 20c; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering; 13/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by Traininglndustry.com for Seventh Year

Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 70.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought 32,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 78,149 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.22 million, up from 45,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 10.44 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 14/05/2018 – Insight lllustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 19/03/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Chris Liddell named White House deputy chief of staff; 25/04/2018 – DebtX: CMBS Loan Prices Increased In March; 16/05/2018 – Informatica World 2018 Kicks Off May 21 in Las Vegas; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WOULD ‘

Analysts await Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 184.62% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.13 per share. FC’s profit will be $5.24 million for 23.79 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by Franklin Covey Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -364.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 7,991 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 23,900 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 292,588 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Pembroke Mngmt holds 2.31% or 845,503 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Group Inc One Trading Lp reported 400 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 14,428 shares. Lapides Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Susquehanna Intl Gru Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). American International Grp holds 6,232 shares. Citigroup holds 3,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “24 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For June 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Think About Franklin Covey Co.’s (NYSE:FC) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “4 Important Numbers in Franklin Covey’s Upcoming Earnings Report – The Motley Fool” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Reasons Huya Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST) by 191,600 shares to 245,600 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 23,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Leaf Group Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mngmt holds 3.25 million shares or 2% of its portfolio. Jag Capital Llc holds 4.5% or 233,797 shares in its portfolio. Murphy Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 1.57% or 87,163 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Lc reported 42,375 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Co has invested 5.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gluskin Sheff Assoc Incorporated owns 377,801 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Llc holds 5,822 shares. Seizert Cap Prtn Lc has 335,691 shares. Prescott Grp Inc Incorporated Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Cim Limited Liability holds 4,634 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 74,160 shares. 358,610 are held by Roffman Miller Assoc Pa. United Amer (D B A Uas Asset Management) holds 8.47% or 159,095 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Llc reported 2.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vista Capital Prns Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Paragon Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $706.03M and $165.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 3,895 shares to 14,646 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.