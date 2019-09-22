Holder Paradigm Financial Advisors Raised Amazon (AMZN) Holding; Adelante Capital Management Increases Position in Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH)

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality (DRH) by 9.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 362,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 4.09 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.28 million, up from 3.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 3.39M shares traded or 84.26% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY – PRIOR TO JOINING DIAMONDROCK, JOHNSON SERVED AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND TREASURER OF HOST HOTELS & RESORTS; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Rev $181M

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 15.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 169 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.38M, up from 1,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – No U.S. policy changes on Amazon at the moment -White House official; 12/04/2018 – Trump sets up Postal Service task force as Amazon tension rises; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE AT NO EXTRA COST FOR PRIME MEMBERS AND IS AVAILABLE FROM APRIL 24 IN 37 CITIES ACROSS U.S; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon; 29/03/2018 – Alexa, give me cake: Amazon Echo is to sponsor hit UK TV show ‘The Great British Bake Off’; 18/04/2018 – Amazon wins patent for data feed marketplace that could include bitcoin transactions; 28/03/2018 – Paul Krugman Says Amazon a ‘Bad Actor’ in Some Ways (Video); 24/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Amazon official to Emanuel on Chicago HQ2 pitch: ‘Everyone here was impressed’; 25/04/2018 – Mint: Flipkart-Walmart deal on track, but Amazon remains a contender; 19/03/2018 – The survey finds men are less likely to use Amazon to price shop

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon’s Aggressive Discounts Get Strong Response – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon (AMZN) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $271.56M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Regional Bking (KRE) by 21,207 shares to 89,146 shares, valued at $4.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Call Alibaba Group Hldg (Call) (NYSE:BABA) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) by 85,880 shares to 1.43M shares, valued at $39.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apartment Investment & Manag by 202,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,576 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1.