Holder Paradigm Capital Management Upped Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Position; Masters Capital Management Cut Its Transocean LTD (Call) (RIG) Position by $2.23 Million; Share Price Declined

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Call) (RIG) by 13.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 279,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.99M, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.46. About 11.87 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Transocean’s Ratings

Paradigm Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc bought 36,956 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.61 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.68 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $552.65M market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $14.05. About 284,254 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has declined 23.50% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.93% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 06/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for SandRidge Energy, BIOVERATIV INC, Ultra Clean, The Mosaic, Papa John’s Int; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean; 08/05/2018 – Trucking Firms Deploy Ultra Clean Near-Zero RNG Trucks at Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles; 30/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $283,185 activity.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 69,000 shares to 697,800 shares, valued at $36.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ichor Holdings by 663,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 789,900 shares, and cut its stake in Summit Materials Inc. Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold UCTT shares while 31 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 32.26 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 500 shares. Wells Fargo Communications Mn reported 164,602 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,955 shares. Gru One Trading LP reported 37,376 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 8,100 shares. Awm Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 630,000 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 726,288 shares. Perritt Management Inc stated it has 0.1% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 804,802 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Needham Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) for 127,000 shares. Ellington Mgmt Grp Lc stated it has 0.04% in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 74,276 shares. Lyon Street Cap Ltd Liability Com accumulated 2.03% or 63,829 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt reported 0.72% stake.

More notable recent Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Validea Peter Lynch Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 10/11/2018 – Nasdaq" on October 11, 2018

Analysts await Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, down 825.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Transocean Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street has 13.56 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 634,934 shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 405,169 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 102,800 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 553,627 shares. Hudock Capital Limited Liability Company owns 180 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% or 83 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.02% or 51.56 million shares. Svcs Automobile Association invested in 1.88 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 23,923 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability owns 386,452 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Frontier Cap Mgmt Company Limited Company reported 2.41 million shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Platinum Invest Management holds 3.74% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) for 18.20M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).