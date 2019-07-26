Holder Par Capital Management Has Lifted Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Holding; Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holder Cognios Capital Has Raised Its Holding by $425,696

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 103,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 8.78 million shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.62 million, up from 8.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 2.49 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Capacity Up 3.3%; 22/05/2018 – JBLU: GETTING BACK ON TRACK WITH AIRCRAFT RESTYLING AFTER DELAY; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – QTRLY PASSENGER REVENUE PER ASM OF 12.06 CENTS VS 11.46 CENTS; 17/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – JETBLUE GROWS AGAIN IN FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD WITH START DATE SET FOR NEW GRAND CAYMAN SERVICE; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue February Traffic Increased 6.8 %; 09/05/2018 – JBLU TELLS DOT TOO LATE TO ADD NEW FLIGHTS TO SUMMER SCHEDULE; 22/04/2018 – DJ JetBlue Airways Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBLU); 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE CEO HAYES COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE 1Q OPER REV. $1.75B, EST. $1.75B; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – SEES 2018 TOTAL CAPEX BETWEEN $900 MLN – $1,110 MLN

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 8,032 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,965 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.05M, up from 66,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.52. About 9.40 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 01/05/2018 – Permira Funds to Acquire Cisco’s Service Provider Video Software Solutions Business; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Appoints Mark Garrett to Board of Directors

Cognios Capital Llc, which manages about $312.20 million and $283.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cms Energy Corp Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:CMS) by 41,189 shares to 3,646 shares, valued at $202,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,275 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chase Investment Counsel reported 1.68% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Financial Architects has 0.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pitcairn Co has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bessemer Gru Inc has 0.34% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). West Oak Capital Ltd Llc has invested 1.25% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nuwave Investment Management Ltd invested in 1,645 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Westover Capital Advsrs Lc has 68,727 shares. Palladium Partners owns 445,131 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 2.47% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 272,790 shares. 44,629 were accumulated by Edmp. Counsel Ltd Liability Corp New York owns 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,797 shares. Westpac Bk stated it has 585,627 shares. Signaturefd Llc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Birmingham Mgmt Communications Inc Al invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cognios Ltd Liability Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 74,965 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque Financial Bank And Tru has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Cambridge Investment Research Advisors invested in 0.01% or 36,694 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 870,397 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Company has 26,815 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 63,300 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Burney Company owns 10,281 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Shelton Cap Management accumulated 371 shares. Donald Smith And owns 9.18M shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Company invested in 113,810 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.05% or 208,131 shares in its portfolio. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc invested in 0.15% or 825,088 shares. Ws Mgmt Lllp accumulated 526,762 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Qs Investors Ltd Co accumulated 0.04% or 236,700 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.02% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 26.54M shares.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 1.73M shares to 314,900 shares, valued at $18.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 55,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $45,450 activity.