Holder Panagora Asset Management Lifted Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) Position; Kiltearn Partners Llp Trimmed Autozone (AZO) Holding by $13.86 Million as Valuation Rose

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles Intl (HSII) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 53,231 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.34% . The institutional investor held 259,051 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, up from 205,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Heidrick & Struggles Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $521.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.24. About 2,031 shares traded. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) has declined 13.16% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.16% the S&P500. Some Historical HSII News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Heidrick & Struggles International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSII); 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 15/05/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – ISS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ITEM SEEKING APPROVAL OF GSP, CHANGING ITS MAY 8 RECOMMENDATION; 22/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Campbell Soup, Heidrick & Struggles, Rogers, Yara; 23/03/2018 – DESTINATION XL GROUP INC – BOARD ENGAGED HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL, INC. TO LEAD A SEARCH PROCESS TO IDENTIFY SUCCESSOR FOR LEVIN; 03/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Adds Six Executive Search Consultants Globally; 03/05/2018 – Doug Orr Joins Industrial Practice as Principal at Heidrick & Struggles; 31/05/2018 – Heidrick & Struggles Promotes European Leader to Global Chief Marketing Officer; 11/04/2018 – HBR CONSULTING EXPANDS EXECUTIVE TEAM, APPOINTS EVAN TRENT AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 23/04/2018 – HEIDRICK & STRUGGLES INTERNATIONAL – FOR YR ENDING DEC 31, 2018, ANTICIPATES CHANGE IN REVENUE RECOGNITION TO NOT BE MATERIAL TO CONSOL NET REVENUE

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 11.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 13,531 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 107,120 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.70 million, down from 120,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $4.51 during the last trading session, reaching $1083.46. About 36,983 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 12.46 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.