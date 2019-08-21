Holder Panagora Asset Management Increased Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Holding; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Increased Its Position in Dominion Resources (D) as Stock Declined

Panagora Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 60.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc bought 7,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The institutional investor held 20,858 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $916,000, up from 12,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $822.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.59. About 14,036 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Dominion Resources (D) by 355.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 36,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 46,825 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, up from 10,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Dominion Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $77.03. About 1.28M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.04 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Shares for $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15B and $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.06M shares to 5.07 million shares, valued at $71.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 12,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,743 shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.