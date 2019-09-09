Holder Paloma Partners Management Company Boosted First Horizon National (FHN) Stake; St James Investment Company Decreased Its Sanofi Aventis (SNY) Holding as Market Value Declined

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN) by 138.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 49,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 85,205 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 35,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in First Horizon National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 2.29M shares traded. First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) has declined 8.12% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FHN News: 14/03/2018 – First Horizon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon: Capital Bank Merger on Track With Cost Savings, Revenue Synergies; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C; 20/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of First Horizon National and Waste Management; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 30C; 13/04/2018 – First Horizon 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.43%; 02/05/2018 – Forbes names First Horizon one of nation’s best employers; 24/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP FHN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $301.2 MLN VS $189.7 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – FIRST HORIZON NATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REV $437.2 MLN VS $306.6 MLN LAST YEAR

St James Investment Company Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi Aventis (SNY) by 3.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. St James Investment Company Llc sold 48,719 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 1.36 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.04 million, down from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. St James Investment Company Llc who had been investing in Sanofi Aventis for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $44.92. About 886,814 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 16/05/2018 – Sanofi: Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Dupixent Met Primary and Key Secondary Endpoints; 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results From the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran; 24/04/2018 – UK bans Sanofi epilepsy drug without pregnancy prevention plan; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi Head of Global R&D Elias Zerhouni to Retire; 17/04/2018 – Sanofi in Talks With Advent International to Sell Zentiva for EUR1.92 Bln; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi, Regeneron: Target Action Date for the FDA Decision Is October 28, 2018

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Idx by 19,895 shares to 9,841 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (Call) (NYSE:C) by 454,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,400 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Analysts await Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 5.61% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.07 per share. SNY’s profit will be $2.73 billion for 9.94 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sanofi for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 52.70% EPS growth.