Holder Palisade Capital Management Has Lifted Sm Energy Co (SM) Stake; Albemarle (ALB) Stock Value Declined While Golden Gate Private Equity Has Increased by $550,233 Its Holding

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Albemarle Corporation (ALB) by 13.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 6,793 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 58,793 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82 million, up from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Albemarle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $68.68. About 1.44M shares traded or 0.85% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 09/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE’S ANNUAL LITHIUM QUOTA IN CHILE RISES TO 120K-140K; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Albemarle Corp.’s IDR to ‘BBB’/’F2’; 06/03/2018 Graphene Rapidly Becoming the Industry Secret Weapon for Ultra-quick Battery Charging Technology; 07/05/2018 – Albemarle Named to Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle continues double digit growth in first quarter on strong lithium results; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – SEES 2018 NET SALES OF $3.2 BLN – $3.4 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.40, EST. $5.16

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 73,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The hedge fund held 889,329 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.55 million, up from 816,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.38% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 6.78M shares traded or 92.69% up from the average. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Declares Semi-annual Cash Dividend; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 27/03/2018 – SM Energy Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO -ANNOUNCES SALE OF REMAINING ASSETS IN WILLISTON BASIN AND ONE FOR SALE OF ITS THIRD-PARTY OPERATED ASSETS HALFF EAST; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q EPS $2.81; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 24,188 shares to 8,430 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuvasive Inc (Prn) by 2.38 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $200,271 activity. Shares for $73,150 were bought by Ottoson Javan D on Tuesday, May 7.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Albemarle’s (ALB) Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates in Q1 – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Rains on Albemarle’s Solid Q1 Performance – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Albemarle forecasts 8%-14% full-year revenue rise – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SQM sees lithium demand rising this year, prices falling – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Albemarle declares $0.3675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.