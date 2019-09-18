Holder Ota Financial Group LP Lifted Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) Holding; Hartline Investment Has Trimmed Its Ctrip Com Intl LTD Sponsored Ads (CTRP) Position as Valuation Declined

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation (ZIONW) by 54.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 82,378 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 232,463 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.09M, up from 150,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 2,310 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) has 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Sponsored Ads (CTRP) by 23.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 41,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 136,623 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04 million, down from 177,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Sponsored Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 3.00M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 15/05/2018 – Ctrip dives into Japanese market with credit card launch; 15/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD CTRP.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $47; 14/03/2018 – CORRECT: CTRIP 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS 14C; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q Rev $980.5M; 20/04/2018 – ACCORHOTELS ACCP.PA CFO SAYS GOAL REMAINS FOR NEW BUSINESSES TO BREAK EVEN BY 2019; 14/03/2018 – CTRIP SEES 1Q REV. +9% TO +11%; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 09/04/2018 – Ocean Announces Formation of Consortium with Ctrip Regarding eHi Taking-Private Bid

Ota Financial Group Lp, which manages about $128.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl B by 11,981 shares to 35,413 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siriusxm A by 44,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,115 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Corporate & Income Opp (PTY).

More recent Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Zions Bancorp (ZION) Offers Updates Warrant Information; Plans Presentation at RBC Conference – StreetInsider.com” on March 02, 2017. Also Prnewswire.com published the news titled: “Zions Bancorporation To Report Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results And Updates Warrant Information – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Regional Bank Warrants – A Quick Run-Through – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 27, 2013 was also an interesting one.