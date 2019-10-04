Holder Osmium Partners Has Lifted Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) Stake; Xcel Energy (XEL) Position Raised by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 6,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The institutional investor held 260,137 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.48M, up from 253,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $63.83. About 182,062 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 28/03/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $46; 19/04/2018 – KKCO 11 News: #BREAKING: Xcel Energy confirms power has been shut off to about 2100 people in the Fruita and Redlands areas as; 19/04/2018 – DJ Xcel Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEL); 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMS 2018 GAAP AND ONGOING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $2.37 TO $2.47 PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 05/03/2018 XCEL ENERGY INC XEL.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Xcel Energy and Subs’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS XCEL ENERGY, SUBS’ RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (Call) (FC) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 28,700 shares as the company's stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 228,700 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.78M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $480.43 million market cap company. It closed at $34.38 lastly. It is down 45.13% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.6 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 2.06 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 3 investors sold FC shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 6.15 million shares or 2.06% more from 6.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rice Hall James & Associate Lc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Legal And General Gru Incorporated Public Limited Com reported 1,597 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Northern Trust accumulated 137,704 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Partners owns 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 1,007 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 543,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street accumulated 181,970 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Charles Schwab Invest Management has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Pembroke Management Ltd owns 3.16% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 881,276 shares. Blackrock Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 829,686 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 11,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Citigroup accumulated 3,243 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 26 investors sold XEL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 393.30 million shares or 1.44% more from 387.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll has 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 2,065 shares. Tealwood Asset Mngmt Inc owns 4,154 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Commerce has 0% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,996 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct invested in 0.01% or 5,559 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability stated it has 13,082 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California-based Fdx Advsr has invested 0.02% in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corporation owns 24,428 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. White Pine Lc stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Moreover, Tcw has 0.01% invested in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Greenleaf Trust reported 0.01% stake. First Personal Svcs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL). Metropolitan Life Ins has 76,931 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) for 1.04 million shares. Sun Life owns 416 shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories Inc (NYSE:ABT) by 46,985 shares to 198,053 shares, valued at $16.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 14,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,504 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)