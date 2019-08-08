Holder Orleans Capital Management Has Increased At&T (T) Position; Dynamic Advisors Solutions Has Lifted Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Stake by $406,088

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 25.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 8,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 43,591 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 34,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 2.93 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 26/03/2018 – BTS Named a Top 20 Sales Training Company by Training Industry for Fifth Year in a Row; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway bought its stake in Coca-Cola in 1988 for $1.3 billion. At the end of 2017, the investment was worth $18.4 billion, a staggering gain of over 1300%. #AllThingsBuffett; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA

Orleans Capital Management Corp increased its stake in At&T Corp (T) by 37.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp bought 19,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 72,633 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.28M, up from 52,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in At&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.1. About 7.30 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 29/03/2018 – Time Warner Attacks U.S. Data Underpinning AT&T Merger Suit; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ AT&T Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (T); 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 143,091 shares to 6,909 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 4,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,880 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr.