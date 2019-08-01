Holder Orinda Asset Management Increased Apollo Coml Real Est Fin (ARI) Position; Fj Capital Management Has Decreased Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Position as Stock Value Declined

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc (ARI) by 75.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 90,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% . The institutional investor held 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.82 million, up from 119,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Coml Real Est Fin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.83. About 644,919 shares traded. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) has declined 0.84% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARI News: 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $16.31; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Apollo Commercial; 14/03/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE FINANCE, REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER; 14/03/2018 – ARI 13.5M SHARE OFFER PRICED FOR PROCEEDS $243.0M; 29/05/2018 – HUNAN FRIENDSHIP & APOLLO COMMERCIAL 002277.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP FINANCIAL LEASING FIRM WORTH 1.0 BLN YUAN WITH PARTNERS; 13/03/2018 – Apollo Comml Real Estate Declares Dividend of 46c; 02/05/2018 – APOLLO COMMERCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 43C, EST. 45C; 07/05/2018 – Apollo Commercial at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finan, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARI)

Fj Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc sold 16,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 58,165 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 75,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $45.5. About 338,823 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18M and $43.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 47,594 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Independence Rlty Tr Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT) by 36,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold ARI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 84.72 million shares or 1.91% less from 86.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Co holds 307,109 shares. Natixis Advsrs LP owns 0% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 11,490 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 121,034 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 66,885 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Swiss State Bank owns 219,539 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 28,771 shares. Aviance Cap Limited Com reported 0.1% stake. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 2,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc stated it has 51,823 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 200,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hsbc Plc accumulated 15,142 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited accumulated 36,227 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Everence Capital stated it has 0.07% in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI). United Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) for 48,214 shares.

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 14.04% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.14 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $127.89M for 8.75 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40M and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 517,454 shares to 909,454 shares, valued at $46.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 117,685 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in First Westn Finl Inc.

