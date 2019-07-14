Holder Opus Capital Group Has Boosted Aptargroup (ATR) Stake; Sun Life Financial Has Decreased Position in Edison International (EIX) by $1.09 Million as Stock Declined

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (ATR) by 63.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 4,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,666 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 7,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aptargroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $123.41. About 240,006 shares traded. AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) has risen 21.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ATR News: 26/04/2018 – AptarGroup 1Q Net $59.3M; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C, EST. 93C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04, EST. $1.02; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 99C; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 99C TO $1.04; 12/04/2018 – Aptar Food + Beverage and Cheer Pack North America Partner to Launch a Premade No-Spill Spouted Pouch Solution; 30/05/2018 – Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas; 12/04/2018 – AptarGroup at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – APTARGROUP INC QTRLY NET SALES $ 703.35 MLN VS $ 601.32 MLN; 29/03/2018 AptarGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sun Life Financial Inc decreased its stake in Edison International Inc (EIX) by 96.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sun Life Financial Inc sold 17,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 556 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34,000, down from 18,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc who had been investing in Edison International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $70.64. About 2.60M shares traded or 19.85% up from the average. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has declined 3.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.15% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – SoCal Edison – 03/16/2018 06:39 PM; 27/04/2018 – EDISON SPA EDNn.Ml – CLOSING IS EXPECTED AROUND MID-MAY; 01/05/2018 – EDISON INTERNATIONAL 1Q OPER REV. $2.56B, EST. $2.49B; 08/03/2018 – Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 04/04/2018 – EDF’S ITALIAN UNIT EDISON PREPARES SALE OF E&P PORTFOLIO, VALUED BETWEEN $2 BLN-$3 BLN; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Con Edison May Face Pressure, Industry Falls in April; 14/05/2018 – YouGov Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Edison for May. 21; 10/04/2018 – EDISON CEO CONFIDENT FIRE LIABILITY ISSUE WILL BE RESOLVED; 13/03/2018 – Ameran Names Retired Con Edison President Craig Ivey to Board; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts

Sun Life Financial Inc, which manages about $452.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 79,323 shares to 82,369 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 39,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,468 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 27.38% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.84 per share. EIX’s profit will be $348.61M for 16.50 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Edison International for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold EIX shares while 154 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ATR shares while 95 reduced holdings.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 14,744 shares to 10,171 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 31,106 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,024 shares, and cut its stake in Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC).

