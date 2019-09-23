Holder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Raised Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Loudon Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake as Valuation Declined

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 84,103 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 20,821 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 104,924 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $154.3. About 1.31 million shares traded or 2.49% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 30.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 2,889 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,367 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.50 million, up from 9,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $377.03. About 2.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 29/05/2018 – El Al Airlines first-quarter loss widens as market share falls; 03/04/2018 – JET AIRWAYS AGREES TO BUY 75 BOEING 737 MAX PLANES; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 06/03/2018 – Boeing Bolsters Airline Financing as Ex-Im Bank Dispute Drags On; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.97 EPS, up 3.68% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $637.26M for 19.58 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold ITW shares while 338 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 218.19 million shares or 0.95% less from 220.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

