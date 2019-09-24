Holder Opaleye Management Raised Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) Position; Forest Hill Capital Holding in Hilltop Holdings (HTH) Increased as Market Valuation Rose

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc (HTH) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 289,598 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.16M, up from 239,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Hilltop Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 490,225 shares traded. Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) has risen 8.67% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTH News: 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Advisor Presenting at RSA Conference 2018; 23/05/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Announces the Creation of a Cyber Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – HILLTOP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS 25C, EST. 32C; 08/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity to Launch Early Warning System for a New Form of Cyber Attack; 26/04/2018 – Hilltop Holdings 1Q EPS 25c; 07/05/2018 – Texas Council on Economic Education Hosts Annual Awards Ceremonies; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Hilltop Operetta marks 4 decades of entertainment; 20/03/2018 – Hilltop Cybersecurity Appoints Award-winning Fund Manager and Cybersecurity Pioneer as Advisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hilltop Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTH)

Opaleye Management Inc increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 24.66% . The hedge fund held 2.95M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.98M, up from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Ocular Therapeutix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.02% or $0.285 during the last trading session, reaching $3.775. About 901,308 shares traded or 32.03% up from the average. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) has declined 14.68% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OCUL News: 08/03/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMITTED AMENDED IDE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR A PILOT STUDY OF EYEGATE OCULAR BANDAGE GEL; 09/04/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ to Present Data at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Symposium; 08/03/2018 – OCUL SAYS ANTICIPATING DEXTENZA NDA RESUBMISSION IN 1H; 23/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Presenting at Conference Apr 9; 03/05/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix™ Announces Treatment of First Patient in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implan; 24/04/2018 – ALDEYRA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLED FIRST PATIENT IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TOPICAL OCULAR REPROXALAP FOR TREATMENT OF ALLERGIC CONJUNCTIVITIS; 24/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Universal Eye Drop Adherence Monitor to Measure and Improve Adherence to Ocular Medications; 08/05/2018 – OCULAR THERAPEUTIX 1Q LOSS/SHR 40C, EST. LOSS/SHR 38C; 08/03/2018 – Ocular Therapeutix Anticipates DEXTENZA NDA Resubmission in 1H; 30/05/2018 – EyeGate Files Supplement to Investigational Device Exemption to Commence Study in Punctate Epitheliopathy using the EyeGate Ocular Bandage Gel

