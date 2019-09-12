Holder Old Second National Bank Of Aurora Increased Tyson Foods Class A (TSN) Holding; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Stock Price Declined, Holder Country Club Trust Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $389,924

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Class A (TSN) by 86.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 35,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 76,830 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.20M, up from 41,157 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $82.83. About 530,980 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Majority of Chg Increase Expected to Be Incurred in FY19; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Sales $40B-$41B; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Delivers Earnings Growth in First Six Months, Reaffirms Guidance for Another Record Year; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC TSN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.61 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Explores the Sale of Pizza Crust Business; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS SAYS AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT INCREASED COMMITMENTS UNDER EXISTING AGREEMENT FROM $1.5 BLN TO $1.75 BLN – SEC FILING

Country Club Trust Company decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company sold 2,267 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 68,699 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84 million, down from 70,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $166.17. About 73,691 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 29/05/2018 – Lavanya Chandrashekar To Join Diageo North America As CFO; 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: FTSE-100 drinks giant Diageo puts cluster of US-focused spirits brands including Goldschlager, Myer’s; 24/04/2018 – Bulleit Partners with Tribeca Film Festival® to Celebrate the Modern Frontier of Film and those Disrupting the Industry through Innovation

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What Effect Could Diageo’s Productivity Program Have On Its Financial Performance In The Near Term? – Forbes” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Iâ€™m Still Bullish on Canopy Growth Stock for the Cannabis Long Term – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo preps for potential strike – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diageo: A Longer Historical Perspective – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Spirits sales come in strong – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR) by 7,570 shares to 13,130 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 2,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tyson Foods recall involves rubber contamination – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tyson Foods Experiencing Short-term Challenges in Fiscal Fourth Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Tyson Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:TSN) ROE Of 15%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Activist Investor Reveals Stake in Box, Tyson Cuts EPS Forecast – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 94,264 shares to 2,561 shares, valued at $44,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5,492 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,728 shares, and cut its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.