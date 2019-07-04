Holder Old Republic International Upped Cardinal Health (CAH) Position; Hbk Sorce Advisory Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Trimmed by $380,534 as Market Value Rose

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 379,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.31 million, up from 645,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 1.93M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 16.28% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Adj EPS $1.39; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 7,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,502 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 44,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.81. About 3.57M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL FILES TO OFFER NOTES DUE 2025; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – MONDELEZ HLDRS REJECT ‘SAY ON PAY’; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 30/05/2018 – Mondelez Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX) by 4,864 shares to 56,500 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 45,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. 29,340 shares valued at $1.40M were sold by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.05 million for 24.48 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

