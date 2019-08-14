Holder Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raised Centurylink (CTL) Position; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Share Price Rose, Holder Burney Co Has Lowered by $475,306 Its Holding

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 9.31M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 8.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF FEBRUARY 5, 2018 – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Burney Co decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 11.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 4,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 37,296 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 42,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.01% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $104.95. About 15.15M shares traded or 34.46% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Lake Says Bank Has Cut Exposure to Gun Industry; 07/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 10/05/2018 – Former JPMorgan trader charged with conspiring to fix currency prices; 12/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in J.P. Morgan Conference on March 14; Webcast Available; 27/03/2018 – FRANCE SAYS JOINT LEAD MANAGERS OF NEW OATEI BOND WILL BE BARCLAYS, BNP PARIBAS, HSBC, JP MORGAN, NATWEST MARKETS -AFT; 16/05/2018 – Intelsat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Verizon to speak at J.P. Morgan conference May 16; 14/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 11 (Table); 09/05/2018 – Sprint President & CFO Michel Combes to Speak May 16 at 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Con

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) by 5,809 shares to 16,846 shares, valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 16,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 163,264 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 10.80 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Dow tumbles more than 600 points on weak Chinese, German economic data, U.S. yield-curve inversion – MarketWatch” on August 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “JPMorgan Is Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “‘Grow and win’: JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon talks strategy in NC – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) reported 1.3% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ashfield Prtn Llc holds 18,786 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Management has 0.25% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 102,600 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.97% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 33.71 million shares. Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Montecito Commercial Bank & Tru has 28,179 shares. Vantage Inv Ptnrs Lc has 84,088 shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. River Road Asset Management stated it has 6,310 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hl Fin Lc has 2.84M shares. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 18,175 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Corporation invested in 16,566 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Greatmark Investment Prtn Inc reported 0.06% stake. Rhenman And Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.03% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 8,652 were reported by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa. Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 2.3% or 32,558 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 111,285 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 3,524 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. Andra Ap invested 0.1% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has 172,141 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Jnba Advisors holds 0% or 462 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs Incorporated holds 0.04% or 793,000 shares. The New York-based Griffin Asset has invested 0.06% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Shamrock Asset Lc invested in 2 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.11% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.36% or 3.06 million shares. Cls Ltd Co owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 169 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 185,006 shares. Essex Investment Management Lc owns 153 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 2.57M shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 22. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares.