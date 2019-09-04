Holder Oak Ridge Investments Has Lifted Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Holding; Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Lifted Its Lam Research (LRCX) Position by $3.58 Million

Oak Ridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc bought 3,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 71,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 68,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.54% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 6.29 million shares traded or 187.53% up from the average. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 11/04/2018 – Alexion Will Acquire Wilson Through a Tender OfferWhereby Alexion, Through Subsidiary, Has Offered SEK232 in Cash for Each Outstanding Share of Wilson; 21/04/2018 – DJ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALXN); 11/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O SAYS ALEXION INTENDS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH CASH ON HAND; 11/04/2018 – Wilson Therapeutics AB: Statement by the Independent Committee of the Board of Directors of Wilson Therapeutics in relation to the public offer from Alexion; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: No Compulsory License of Soliris(R) Was Requested or Granted in Brazil; 20/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALEXION WOULD LIKE TO CLARIFY THAT NO COMPULSORY LICENSE OF SOLIRIS WAS REQUESTED OR GRANTED IN BRAZIL; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 24/04/2018 – ALEXION: OFFER DOCUMENT ON ALEXION’S RECOMMENDED PUBLIC CASH; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PHASE 3 SWITCH STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED NON-INFERIORITY ON ALL FOUR KEY SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 45,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.06 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lam Research for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $212.94. About 1.70 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY

