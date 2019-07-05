Holder Ntv Asset Management Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake; Amp Capital Investors LTD Has Lifted Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Position by $3.02 Million

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 67.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 20,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,841 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.56 million, up from 30,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $4.36 during the last trading session, reaching $162.36. About 863,124 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 44.96% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chip Investors Nervous, Apple’s Premium Problem, Facebook Risk — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – The firm’s analyst predicts the company’s services segment will represent 67 percent of Apple’s sale growth in the next five years; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 07/03/2018 – Apple To Ship Revamped iPad Pro in June Q, Says Rosenblatt — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 24/05/2018 – Apple Partners With Volkswagen to Develop Self-Driving Vehicles -New York Times; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria (via @TradingNation); 28/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Apple focuses on creativity in education at its spring product launch event

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Associated Banc invested in 269,837 shares or 2.95% of the stock. Fundx Inv Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has 2,653 shares. Wedgewood has invested 8.96% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 11,178 were accumulated by Miles Capital Inc. Arrowgrass Capital Prns (Us) Limited Partnership reported 7,132 shares stake. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Limited stated it has 194,844 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 5.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 620,774 shares. 207,600 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management Corporation. Sol accumulated 35,756 shares. Hillhouse Capital reported 1.01% stake. Family Capital invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bouchey Fincl Group Inc invested in 1.11% or 23,400 shares. The California-based Denali Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The California-based Cap Planning Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tru Department Mb Comml Bank N A holds 74,793 shares or 1.74% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold MKC shares while 225 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 207 raised stakes. 102.01 million shares or 4.46% less from 106.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 49,723 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Com holds 0.42% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) or 7,156 shares. Asset Mgmt One reported 102,930 shares. Profit Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.3% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Moreover, Veritable LP has 0.03% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 0.18% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Lincoln Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,259 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Private Na holds 5,633 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability invested in 15,746 shares. Loomis Sayles & Com Lp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 3,597 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Dc reported 5,333 shares. Swiss Bancorp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Jacobs Co Ca stated it has 41,067 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Fil stated it has 0% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 16,447 shares to 56,071 shares, valued at $11.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 20,703 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,683 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).