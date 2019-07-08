Holder Ntv Asset Management Has Raised Apple (AAPL) Position; Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Shareholder Apg Asset Management Nv Has Trimmed Its Holding

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 75.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 132,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,407 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, down from 175,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $94.02. About 351,948 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany Profits Hurt by Tax Charges; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Raises Guidance; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up Mid-Single Digits; 12/03/2018 – French fashion designer Hubert de Givenchy designed Audrey Hepburn’s little black dress in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.”; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – MANAGEMENT UPDATES ITS FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 24/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.55/SHR; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM ADDED NKTR, TIF, APTV, UTX, WP IN 1Q: 13F; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – BOARD AUTHORIZES $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces the Appointment of Tiffany S. Kenyon as Senior Vice Pres and Senior Legal Officer

Ntv Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 18.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ntv Asset Management Llc bought 6,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,650 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ntv Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $920.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.99. About 15.85 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – “The hit machine is better than any other consumer product that I’ve seen other than Apple,” Cramer argues; 02/04/2018 – Former Apple exec Doug Field, formerly in charge, has been reassigned; 09/05/2018 – Medibio Launches Personal Mental Health Measurement App for Apple Watch; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X was the world’s best-selling smartphone in the last quarter, research shows; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Investors are questioning the future success of some of Apple’s Asian suppliers and competitors. The iPhone maker is developing a new energy-efficient display technology at a secret plant in California, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Apple to close Atlantic City store, cutting 52 employees- Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Apple Launches Low-Cost IPad for Education, Targeting Google

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 345,200 shares to 877,900 shares, valued at $68.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 182,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.17 per share. TIF’s profit will be $128.69 million for 22.17 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.91% EPS growth.

