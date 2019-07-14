Holder Notis-Mcconarty Edward Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake; Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Price Rose While Altavista Wealth Management Cut Its Holding

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $114.99. About 7.06M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS PROCTER & GAMBLE’S Aa3 RATING FOLLOWING ANNOUNC; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Deal Will Improve OTC Geographic Scale, Brand Portfolio, Category Footprint in the Vast Majority of the World’s Top 15 OTC Markets; 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 18/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark, Johnson & Johnson’s, Procter & Gamble and Edgewell Personal Care have reported sale declines in their baby businesses this year; 21/05/2018 – P&G Brands Provide Clear, Accessible and Reliable Product Information in SmartLabel™; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – AMZN: @Ninja getting fillllled with twitch prime subs! #GodsPlan; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AMAZON.COM IN TALKS WITH AIRLINE AZUL FOR SHIPPING OF GOODS IN BRAZIL; 29/03/2018 – Amazon, Despite Lumps From Trump, Buoys Postal Service; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Trump is wrong about Amazon on all counts; 10/04/2018 – jason miller: Amazon to Partner With Mobile Operators to Grow Media Services Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Counters Amazon’s Grocery Offensive With Ocado Alliance; 27/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos: Focusing on the present is no way to run a business; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Company Brilliance Buys Audio Rights for The Penis Book by Aaron Spitz MD; Published by Rodale Harmony Books and Represe; 02/04/2018 – Amazon Tweet Storm, Facebook Flap Raise Regulatory Threat to FANGs: Analyst — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 568 are owned by Stelac Advisory Svcs Lc. Gruss holds 7,550 shares. Grassi Invest Management holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 824 shares. Amalgamated State Bank owns 62,219 shares. Navellier And Associates, Nevada-based fund reported 3,660 shares. Westwood Mgmt Corp Il stated it has 41,843 shares. One Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South State has 1.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,205 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel Incorporated reported 281 shares. Moreover, North Star Asset Management has 0.47% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,267 shares. Brandywine Managers invested 0.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Missouri-based Amer Century Cos has invested 2.93% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 1.54M were reported by Loomis Sayles & Co Limited Partnership. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Tower Bridge has 0% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 EPS, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.12 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Taylor David S sold $2.97M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Francisco Ma. Fatima had sold 9,000 shares worth $895,500. The insider PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million. Another trade for 9,910 shares valued at $969,143 was made by Jejurikar Shailesh on Wednesday, February 6. Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of stock. 29,621 shares were sold by Skoufalos Ioannis, worth $2.86M on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ingalls Snyder Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.41% or 284,695 shares. Harbour Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.46% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mason Street Limited Liability Com stated it has 356,883 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.01% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cookson Peirce And Inc holds 243,623 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Advsr Cap Management Ltd Company invested in 0.05% or 7,753 shares. Clark Management Gp invested in 234,794 shares. Nomura Inc reported 0.06% stake. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has 0.54% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Fragasso Grp invested 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) invested 1.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Matrix Asset New York reported 62,302 shares. Hamlin Cap Management Limited Liability invested 3.5% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund, a Maryland-based fund reported 115,350 shares.