Holder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Upped Prologis (PLD) Holding; As Starbucks (SBUX) Shares Rose, Exane Derivatives Has Trimmed by $1.37 Billion Its Stake

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 138.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 6,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 11,260 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $901,000, up from 4,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $85.02. About 1.78M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 02/05/2018 – Prologis Declares Quarterly Dividends and Announces Results from Stockholder Meeting; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Revised to Positive; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Prologis at ‘BBB+’ and Maintains Positive Outlook After DCT Merger Announcement

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by 83.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 16,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 3,353 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $281.01 million, down from 19,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Starbucks for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 4.87 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Rev $6.03B; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 19/05/2018 – Starbucks: All Guests Will Be Allowed to Use Cafes, Restrooms; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 27/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO says Philadelphia arrests did not hurt sales in April; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 billion to Starbucks in coffee tie-up; 17/04/2018 – All Starbucks Company-Owned Retail Stores and Corporate Offices Will be Closed the Afternoon of May 29; 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé pays $7.15bn to market Starbucks’ products

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bankshares invested in 0.01% or 500,718 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Limited Partnership invested in 4,419 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.21% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 1.19 million shares. 1.44 million are held by Artemis Inv Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Trillium Asset Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 78,898 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 1.65 million shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Washington Tru Natl Bank holds 0.7% or 53,729 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% or 1.66M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.51% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 302,258 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, Louisiana-based fund reported 31,600 shares. 9,759 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.32% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership reported 15,592 shares.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 3,227 shares to 5,662 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IHI) by 55,343 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,345 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 1.05 million shares stake. Franklin Res owns 1.47M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Blair William And Il stated it has 2.66 million shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Fulton Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.05% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Moreover, Homrich And Berg has 0.1% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Westpac stated it has 593,176 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Force Limited Company has invested 1.86% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 10,264 shares. Evergreen Management Lc reported 0.08% stake. 3,850 are held by Diamond Hill. Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 50,598 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. The Oregon-based M has invested 0.42% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 17.03M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Lakeview Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 2,608 shares in its portfolio. Foundry Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,478 shares.

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $570.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bbva Bco Fran.Adr (NYSE:BFR) by 4,964 shares to 17,734 shares, valued at $200.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Cl.A (NYSE:TSN) by 9,701 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 20 Tr (TLT).

