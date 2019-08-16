Holder Northstar Investment Advisors Lifted Watsco (WSO) Holding; As Mts Sys (Call) (MTSC) Share Price Rose, Equitec Specialists Decreased Its Holding

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 187.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 28,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 43,045 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16 million, up from 14,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $157.45. About 160,518 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO INC – COMPANY HAS TARGETED CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS TO EXCEED NET INCOME IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK

Equitec Specialists Llc decreased its stake in Mts Sys Corp (Call) (MTSC) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc sold 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.28% . The institutional investor held 13,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $719,000, down from 24,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Mts Sys Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.36. About 91,359 shares traded. MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) has risen 8.11% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.11% the S&P500. Some Historical MTSC News: 10/05/2018 – MTS Systems at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems: Cuts Correspond to Transfer of Production in China to Contract Manufacturing Partne; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Backs 2018 Rev $780M-$820M; 24/04/2018 – MTS Systems at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – MTS SYSTEMS CORP – REAFFIRM EXPECTED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – MTS Accelerates Growth With New Actuator Technologies; 13/03/2018 – MTSC CUTS JOBS IN CHINA TEST SEGMENT; 17/04/2018 – MTS Systems May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 13/03/2018 – MTS Systems to Make Workforce Cuts, Plant Closures in Test Segment; 07/05/2018 – MTS Systems Anticipates Restructuring Action to Be Completed by End of Fiscal Yr 2018

Since May 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $110,654 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MTSC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 17.57 million shares or 1.54% more from 17.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 6,921 shares in its portfolio. 2,473 were reported by Federated Pa. Confluence Investment Limited Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) for 105,707 shares. Principal Gp reported 143,857 shares. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 196 shares. New South Management stated it has 296,708 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 24,639 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 49,314 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,175 are owned by Voya Investment Management Ltd Co. Metropolitan Life reported 7,654 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt owns 157,386 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 16,419 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 27,566 shares. Geode Capital Management Limited Liability reported 0% in MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC).

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New by 24,290 shares to 34,895 shares, valued at $41.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epr Pptys by 92,224 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719,134 shares, and has risen its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Financial Bank has 786 shares. Markel stated it has 0.79% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 114,050 shares. Rmb Mngmt Ltd holds 0.22% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) or 60,244 shares. Epoch Inv Prtnrs Inc reported 0.5% stake. Bahl & Gaynor Inc has invested 0.17% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Tocqueville Asset LP reported 4,985 shares stake. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Trust Na invested in 0.11% or 3,667 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has 0.05% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 823 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Gp has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Co accumulated 692,018 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Df Dent & Company Incorporated invested in 126,322 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.01% or 5,275 shares. Thb Asset invested 0.08% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $538.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet (NYSE:SKT) by 97,360 shares to 274,523 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,071 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

