Holder Northstar Investment Advisors Has Increased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Bath Savings Trust Co Boosted Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 779 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, up from 3,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $867.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Outgoing Kohl’s CEO Kevin Mansell’s efforts, like partnering with Amazon and opening smaller locations in more urban metros, are helping drive new shoppers to the retailer; 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 10/05/2018 – MORRISONS MRW.L CEO SAYS EXPECTS TO PROVIDE COMMENT TO UK’S CMA ON SAINSBURY’S-ASDA DEAL; 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 26/04/2018 – Amazon Checking-Account Threat Puts Regional Banks on Defensive; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 43,671 shares. Moreover, Cim Investment Mangement Inc has 1.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Rosenbaum Jay D has 1.34% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Front Barnett Ltd reported 10,225 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 2.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 2.57% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,810 shares. Tradition Cap Management Ltd reported 137 shares. Bell Fincl Bank owns 0.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 784 shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp reported 802 shares stake. Old Dominion Cap Management Incorporated holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,930 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited accumulated 15,405 shares. Letko Brosseau And Assocs owns 325 shares. 1,547 are held by Wills Group Incorporated. Acg Wealth has invested 2.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares to 62,681 shares, valued at $4.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Trust Pref & Inc Securites Etf (PFF) by 13,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,474 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

