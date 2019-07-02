Holder Northrock Partners Boosted Ameriprise Finl (AMP) Stake; Greenhaven Associates Maintains Holding in Meritage Homes (MTH)

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (AMP) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 14,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 72,994 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35 million, up from 58,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameriprise Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $146.02. About 909,176 shares traded or 3.12% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) has risen 2.37% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q EPS $3.91; 14/03/2018 – In a new Ameriprise survey, most people said they had experienced a financial setback in the past five years; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Beats Earnings Expectations, Raises Dividend — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Rev $3.17B; 23/04/2018 – CORRECT: AMERIPRISE AUM $485B; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL CUTS KINEPOLIS HOLDING TO LESS THAN 3%; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 30/04/2018 – “It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride for the next six months, twelve months, probably even longer for investors in AMP,” said Morningstar Analyst David Ellis

Greenhaven Associates Inc increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 30.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc bought 22,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 95,825 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 73,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 196,238 shares traded. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 17.36% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 16/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Announces Closing of Additional $200 Million of 6.00% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2025; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q Net $43.9M; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year–Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/05/2018 – Meritage Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 333 shares to 377 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,558 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 sales for $1.81 million activity. Shares for $878,865 were sold by WHITE C TIMOTHY. 750 shares were sold by Sferruzza Hilla, worth $33,043 on Tuesday, February 12.