Holder Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Has Boosted Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Shares Rose, Hollencrest Securities Has Increased Stake

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) by 190.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 26,379 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,229 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $764,000, up from 13,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Orion Engineered Carbons for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $20.15. About 369,010 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 09/04/2018 – S&PGR: Revision of Outlook to Positive Reflects Orion’s Better-Than-Expected Credit Metrics in 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 20/03/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons to Add Specialty Carbon Black Production Line in Italy; 09/04/2018 – S&P: ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. BB RATING AFFIRMED; 11/04/2018 – Moody’s: Outlook on All Orion Ratings Changed to Positive From Stable; 14/05/2018 – Cardinal Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Orion Engineered; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons 1Q Rev $406.7M

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 1,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,408 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, up from 30,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 25/04/2018 – Apple cuts iPhone parts orders in Taiwan, sources say; 10/05/2018 – Apple to Invest C$13M and Provide Technical Support for Elysis Ventur; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn in R&D as Apple and Google close in; 28/03/2018 – Amazon and Apple helped push the Nasdaq lower; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – Apple Favored by 24 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

