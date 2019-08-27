Holder Nomura Holdings Has Boosted United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding; Capital International LTD Stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) Has Decreased by $3.36 Million

Capital International Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson (JNJ) by 86.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd sold 24,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,661 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $512,000, down from 27,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $127.8. About 8.30 million shares traded or 7.98% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/04/2018 – KENTUCKY SUES JOHNSON & JOHNSON, ACCUSES COMPANY OF DEVISING DECEPTIVE OPIOID MARKETING SCHEME; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 16/05/2018 – #ASCO18 $JNJ FGFRi erdafitinib very nice data in FGFRalt bladder cancer -; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 29/05/2018 – #3 Genmab takes a hit after J&J sounds retreat on cancer combos, as patient deaths force researches to scrap trials; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in)

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 38.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 27,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.39M, up from 72,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.20B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.36. About 3.14 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/05/2018 – UPS Board Announces Quarterly Dividend; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY REVENUE OF $17,113 MLN VS $15,510 MLN; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $23.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 166,298 shares to 61,702 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Paper Co (Put) (NYSE:IP) by 30,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Market (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Fincl Svcs Incorporated holds 4,880 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Spinnaker reported 16,279 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Gp stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brinker Cap owns 57,875 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 58,012 shares. Tradition Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 32,587 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Hodges Capital Management accumulated 3,230 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Dana Inv Advisors Inc holds 1,797 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0.11% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Goelzer Invest holds 25,469 shares. First Bancorporation accumulated 11,109 shares or 0.19% of the stock. New England Rech Mngmt reported 1.02% stake. Perkins Coie Tru reported 0.98% stake. Headinvest Limited Liability stated it has 1.59% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford & holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 103,146 shares. The California-based Investment House Lc has invested 1.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 2.15 million were accumulated by Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd. Moreover, Commonwealth Bank Of has 0.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 409,014 shares. 182,606 were accumulated by Stephens Inc Ar. Sterling Invest Mngmt stated it has 2.56% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Rowland & Counsel Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sonata Capital Gp has 0.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Peak Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Crossvault Management Ltd Company holds 3.62% or 50,185 shares. The Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 2.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 98,781 are owned by Private Asset Mgmt Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited holds 0.69% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 297,997 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 1.39% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Colonial Trust Advsr reported 123,442 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,935 shares to 76,414 shares, valued at $12.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 2,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,890 shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

