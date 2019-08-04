Holder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Increased Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Holding; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Shareholder Kbc Group Nv Raised Stake

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 22,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 83,387 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.83M, up from 61,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $248.69. About 1.11 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – U.S. FDA-CONCLUDED THAT STUDIES PERFORMED BY BD WERE ROBUST & SHOWED THERE WAS SIGNIFICANT CHANCE OF FALSE RESULTS WITH MAGELLAN’S LEADCARE TESTS; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 19/04/2018 – BD Unveils Suite of Diagnostic Informatics and Automation Innovations; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 658,735 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.19M, up from 645,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 1.80 million shares traded or 37.79% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 26/04/2018 – TE Connectivity at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.07 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,183 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 3,838 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Veritable Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 4,832 were reported by Ftb. Bailard holds 22,006 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). 10,000 were reported by South Dakota Invest Council. The United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.95% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Century reported 0.26% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Glenmede Tru Na has 191,517 shares. Pennsylvania Trust owns 7,710 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Lc stated it has 5,900 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Diamond Hill holds 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) or 4,321 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank reported 0.11% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 16,000 shares.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 23,259 shares to 505,496 shares, valued at $18.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 39,066 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,564 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

