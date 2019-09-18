Holder Ngam Advisors LP Has Raised Jack In The Box (JACK) Stake; Legal & General Group Plc Upped Holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) by $389,949

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 31.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 17,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 74,751 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08 million, up from 56,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $89.63. About 288,856 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make a Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Its Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Net $47.6M; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 2.3% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) by 11.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 12,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The institutional investor held 118,431 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.72M, up from 105,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 176,013 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 23/03/2018 Berkshire Hills Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHLB); 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc; 30/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference May 9; 27/04/2018 – CEO Daly Gifts 786 Of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS 1Q CORE EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-

Since June 5, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,240 activity. Another trade for 16 shares valued at $455 was made by Prescott Wm Gordon on Monday, August 26.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $185.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 28,405 shares to 301,294 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rapid7 Inc by 142,668 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 580,115 shares, and cut its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.93, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold BHLB shares while 26 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 35.96 million shares or 3.91% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Financial Management has invested 0.07% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Rockland Communication owns 35,270 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 24,450 shares. Renaissance Investment Grp Inc Ltd Liability holds 0.12% or 10,304 shares in its portfolio. Grace And White New York, New York-based fund reported 37,435 shares. 173,800 were accumulated by Prospector Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Ejf Capital Lc invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Panagora Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 112 shares. Raymond James And invested in 15,336 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 32,062 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Bridgeway Capital has 263,987 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. State Street has 1.58M shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78B and $12.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 22,441 shares to 30,025 shares, valued at $2.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 13,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,194 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 4,639 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 24 shares. The California-based West Oak Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.01% or 43,182 shares. 15,488 are held by Great West Life Assurance Communications Can. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 872,672 shares. 133 are owned by Gemmer Asset Ltd Company. Sei Investments has 9,831 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comml Bank Of America De owns 205,272 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 261,633 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.01% stake. Riverhead Cap Limited reported 4,269 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Minnesota-based Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 19 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has invested 0.04% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

