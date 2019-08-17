Holder Nexus Investment Management Boosted Citigroup (C) Stake; As Abbvie (ABBV) Valuation Declined, Holder Van Hulzen Asset Management Cut Its Stake

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 388,755 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.19 million, up from 377,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $143.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $63.48. About 16.38 million shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 10/05/2018 – SHANKARA BUILDING PRODUCTS – APPROVED RENEWAL OF WORKING CAPITAL LIMITS FROM CITI BANK, KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK, INDUSIND BANK AND AXIS BANK; 06/03/2018 – STAG Industrial Announces Updated Time For Its Presentation At Citi’s 2018 Global Property CEO Conference On March 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – BNN: SoFi Is Said to Plan Credit Card With Help From Former Citi Exec; 08/05/2018 – APTIV PLC APTV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 08/05/2018 – Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions Announces New Leadership for North America Commercial Cards and Trade; 27/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC RR.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1083P; 04/04/2018 – GALICIA, CITI, BAPRO, HSBC, ITAU TO SELL BUENOS AIRES 7-YR BOND; 12/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $61

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 18.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc sold 7,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 31,353 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53M, down from 38,449 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 7.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 07/03/2018 – EMA – EMA’S RECOMMENDATION TO SUSPEND ZINBRYTA AND RECALL THE PRODUCT IS BEING SENT TO THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR A LEGALLY BINDING DECISION; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s: Abbvie’s Share Repurchase Acceleration Credit Negative; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: Regulatory Submissions for Elagolix in Uterine Fibroids Remain on Track; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH FIRST PHASE 3 STUDY; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech Collaborates With USC Using Pelareorep in Combination With Keytruda, Velcade and Dexamethasone to Treat Multiple Myeloma; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB)

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.10 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $396.50M and $371.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3,901 shares to 64,302 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,948 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,586 shares, and has risen its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Services Of America stated it has 2,903 shares. The Washington-based Coldstream Capital Management has invested 0.27% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Sfmg Lc reported 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.45% or 21.40M shares in its portfolio. Cadence Financial Bank Na has 13,393 shares. Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd holds 0.29% or 62,019 shares in its portfolio. Hawaii-based Cadinha & Com Ltd Com has invested 0.31% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gulf Intl National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited accumulated 355,924 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Bainco stated it has 0.91% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.46% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 459,436 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt has invested 0.19% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Forte Cap Limited Liability Adv accumulated 17,496 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt, California-based fund reported 12,200 shares. 37,664 were accumulated by Wellington Management Llp. Bokf Na invested in 132,002 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $12.96 million activity. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 7,500 shares were bought by RAPP EDWARD J, worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. Shares for $2.02 million were bought by Gosebruch Henry O.

