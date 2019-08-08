Holder Newtyn Management Raised Pg&E (PCG) Stake; Coca Cola Co (KO) Position Has Increased by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought 15,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 161,450 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 145,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 3.31M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 08/05/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA HBC ROMANIA NAMES JOVAN RADOSAVLJEVIC GENERAL MANAGER; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 1/3 OF IMPROVEMENT OF DIET COKE FROM NEW FLAVORS; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW: COCA-COLA CO. TO BUY NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – The Coca-Cola Company Reports Solid Operating Results and a Positive Start to 2018; 08/03/2018 – @petenajarian may be basking in sunny Hawaii, but that’s not stopping him from giving his Fast Pitch on $KO; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola’s Move to Juice Up Sales in Japan: Add a Splash of Booze; 07/03/2018 – Something’s Brewing: Coca-Cola Plans Its First Alcoholic Drink; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola announces its first-ever alcoholic drink

Newtyn Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 173.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newtyn Management Llc bought 3.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.85 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.29 million, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newtyn Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.52. About 4.57M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES INVERSE CONDEMNATION DECIDED BY APPELLATE COURTS; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/24/2018 03:07 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 91C, EST. $1.04; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N -FILED SEVERAL RATEMAKING REQUESTS WITH CALIFORNIA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:58 AM; 05/03/2018 Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/05/2018 03:17 PM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 02:58 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Company Can owns 4.32 million shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Botty Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 11,678 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Advsr Ltd Liability owns 0.59% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 215,942 shares. Idaho-based Caprock Gru has invested 0.36% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 31,520 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.56% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 7.32M shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.14% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 100,649 are owned by Everence Cap Mgmt. Gluskin Sheff Associates has invested 0.73% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Golub Group Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,141 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.15% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Com invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Independent Investors owns 45,127 shares.

Capital Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $2.13B and $272.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,798 shares to 120,075 shares, valued at $9.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

