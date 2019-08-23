Holder New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosted Trimas (TRS) Position; Apple (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Cubic Asset Management Lifted Its Holding

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Trimas Corp (TRS) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.01% . The institutional investor held 91,267 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.76M, up from 76,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Trimas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $29.27. About 60,819 shares traded. TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) has risen 3.95% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TRS News: 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 EPS $1.60-EPS $1.75; 12/04/2018 – TriMas Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS CORP – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR OUTLOOK PROVIDED IN FEBRUARY; 15/03/2018 TriMas Aerospace Receives Supplier Award From Airbus; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q EPS 53c; 23/03/2018 – TriMas Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – TriMas 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 26/04/2018 – TRIMAS REAFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 26/04/2018 – TriMas Sees 2018 Organic Sales Up About 3%

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 22.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 5,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 30,123 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, up from 24,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.46. About 19.72 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – Apple closes in correction territory; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 01/05/2018 – Apple pops on earnings beat, strong guidance; 18/04/2018 – APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 20/04/2018 – GRAPHIC-Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – ALSO INTRODUCED A NEW RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO, WHICH WILL BE AVAILABLE BEGINNING APRIL 10; 01/05/2018 – Apple CFO Says $999 IPhone X Isn’t Priced Too High; 16/03/2018 – APPLE CONFIRMS MARCH 27 EVENT IN CHICAGO ON EDUCATION; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares to 81,794 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,947 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glovista Invs Lc holds 3,347 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Cadence Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,773 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Blackhill Incorporated has 2.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blackrock holds 288.76M shares or 2.45% of its portfolio. Cwm Lc reported 0.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tributary Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.14% stake. First Republic Inc accumulated 2.74% or 2.76 million shares. One Cap Mgmt Lc holds 1.2% or 35,586 shares in its portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc has 8.89 million shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 57,353 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Cibc World Mkts has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stillwater Inv Ltd Company owns 46,573 shares or 3.62% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 34.27M shares. Wellington Shields Management Lc has 75,362 shares for 2.44% of their portfolio. Jennison Assocs Limited has 11.88M shares.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tier Reit Inc by 12,508 shares to 49,571 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 3,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,681 shares, and cut its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold TRS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 44.11 million shares or 0.77% less from 44.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd stated it has 10,279 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.03% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 4.72M shares. First Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 88,824 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Com owns 81,356 shares. Pnc Financial Gp accumulated 66,025 shares. 281,045 are held by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). National Bank Of America De reported 0% in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS). Hsbc Public Ltd owns 0% invested in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 38,659 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 68,483 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Rech accumulated 11,940 shares. Sei Invests reported 33,634 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 8,732 shares. Van Den Berg I holds 1.43% of its portfolio in TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) for 344,513 shares. 14,249 were reported by Wilen.