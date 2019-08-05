Holder New South Capital Management Increased Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding; Smart Portfolios Position in Chevron New (CVX) Raised by $391,017 as Share Price Rose

New South Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New South Capital Management Inc bought 15,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 552,047 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.17M, up from 536,742 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New South Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $140.81. About 818,902 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 15/05/2018 – Stanley Black at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Stanley Black; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adj EPS $1.39

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $120.73. About 9.03 million shares traded or 50.87% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 19/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/19/2018 02:33 PM; 27/04/2018 – Chevron’s Earnings Rise as Production, Prices Increase; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 29/05/2018 – Chevron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 11:32 AM; 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Ma reported 7.20M shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Mi holds 5,109 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 353,228 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Df Dent has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Allstate reported 0.09% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.06% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 5,579 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.29% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Trust Com Of Vermont invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Pointstate Lp holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 498,800 shares. John G Ullman And Associates reported 19,300 shares stake. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.21M shares. Essex Incorporated accumulated 15,427 shares. American Century Companies invested 0.15% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0.01% or 583 shares in its portfolio.

New South Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.52B and $3.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 525,675 shares to 1.09 million shares, valued at $227.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Belmond Ltd (NYSE:BEL) by 519,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.45M shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

