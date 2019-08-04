Holder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Boosted Logmein (LOGM) Position; Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Stake in Verint Sys Com (VRNT) Has Lifted by $38.43 Million as Share Price Declined

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36 million, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $73.61. About 298,289 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (VRNT) by 52.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought 651,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 1.90M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.85M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Verint Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 300,471 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 14/05/2018 – Global Research Commissioned by Verint Shows Consumers Becoming More Comfortable with Automation in Work Environments; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 28/05/2018 – Verint in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 bln deal; 16/05/2018 – Verint Industry-Leading Workforce Engagement Solutions Guide Employee Actions in the Delivery of Smarter, Faster Customer Service; 07/05/2018 – Verint Addresses Digital Customer Engagement, GDPR, Automation and More During Events Throughout the Month; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC QTRLY REVENUE $318.7 MLN; 28/05/2018 – VERINT IN TALKS TO MERGE ITS SECURITY DIVISION WITH ISRAEL’S NSO GROUP AT $1 BLN VALUE; 28/03/2018 – Verint Expects EPS of $3.09 at the Midpoint for the Year; 24/05/2018 – Verint Receives Multiple Honors for Facial Recognition Technology; 29/05/2018 – Verint is said to be in talks to merge with Israel’s NSO Group in $1 billion deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold VRNT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 96.79 million shares or 65.19% more from 58.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 0.01% invested in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) for 74,245 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd owns 95,479 shares. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 10,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP reported 225,481 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Shell Asset Com holds 0.02% or 11,754 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Com owns 85,870 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.4% in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT). Nordea Investment Mgmt holds 0% or 35,800 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 6 shares. Schafer Cullen Capital accumulated 10,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.01% or 32,377 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associates Limited Company holds 672,359 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 8,283 shares in its portfolio.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, which manages about $4.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ituran Location And Control Shs (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 28,920 shares to 133,799 shares, valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ormat Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:ORA) by 62,865 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.36 million shares, and cut its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Inds Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:TEVA).

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44 billion and $855.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 313,685 shares to 3.42M shares, valued at $164.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 31,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,520 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.