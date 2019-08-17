Holder New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Upped Synovus Financial (SNV) Position; American International Group Ord (AIG) Shares Rose While Starr International Co Has Decreased Stake by $9.60 Million

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 3.83M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 27/03/2018 – AIG Also Is Shrinking Its Board, To 11 From 16​; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Outlook for AIG Is Stable; 11/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters: H.R. 4061 Hamstrings Efforts to Rein in the Next AIG Before a Financial Crisis; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has sold his stake in U.S. insurer AIG, Forbes reports; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 02/05/2018 – AIG Parent Liquidity Stood at About $8.5 Billion as of March 31; 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 03/05/2018 – AIG AIG.N CEO SAYS PREMIUM LEVELS “WILL STABILIZE THIS YEAR OVER LAST” BY EVALUATING COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO, NOT INCREASING PRODUCTION – CONF CALL

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Synovus Financial Corp (SNV) by 41.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 33,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 23,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Synovus Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.67% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 1.50 million shares traded or 6.37% up from the average. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,700 shares to 117,685 shares, valued at $14.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 223,643 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.