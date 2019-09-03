Holder New Generation Advisors Has Upped Ensco Plc (ESV) Stake; Amgen (AMGN) Share Price Rose While Guardian Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $457,758

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01M shares traded or 32.36% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 24/04/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 9 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 05/03/2018 VP Knowlton Disposes 508 Of Ensco Plc; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $207.26. About 152,007 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Top Ranked Income Stocks to Buy for August 14th – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Up 11.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mirati Therapeutics: Revisiting As KRAS Data Nears – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,844 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.65% or 12,724 shares. Principal Fin Group Incorporated has invested 0.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Duff & Phelps Mngmt Company holds 0.02% or 6,815 shares in its portfolio. Aspen Invest Mgmt invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Bancshares And Tru Co Of Newtown reported 2,905 shares. First Limited Partnership has 871,304 shares. Miles Cap invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moneta Group Invest Advsrs Ltd invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 32,900 shares. Nordea Investment has 1.86% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Aperio Gru Lc, a California-based fund reported 501,294 shares. Country Financial Bank accumulated 722 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,900 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. First Natl Trust reported 0.93% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 earnings per share, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.06B for 14.98 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Inc Pa owns 146,761 shares. 2,079 are held by Synovus Financial. Etrade Mgmt Llc invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Regions Corp has 2,000 shares. Lpl owns 46,631 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 35 shares. Us Commercial Bank De holds 6,878 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 77,462 were accumulated by Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 10,209 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Numerixs Technologies reported 281,400 shares. 400,000 were accumulated by Petrus Trust Lta. Retirement Of Alabama owns 569,178 shares. Sir Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.77% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) or 1.07M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 167,484 shares.

More notable recent Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Ensco Rowan plc (ESV) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Recently merged offshore drilling services co. to change name – Houston Business Journal” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EnscoRowan (ESV) to be Renamed Valaris Effective Jul 31 – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ensco Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Valaris PLC: A Struggle For Survival – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CNSL) by 115,376 shares to 519,122 shares, valued at $5.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.