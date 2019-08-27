Holder New Generation Advisors Has Upped Ensco Plc (ESV) Position; As Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Rose, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Increased Position

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ensco Plc (ESV) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 341,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, up from 747,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ensco Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 27.45% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 2.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp bought 700 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 26,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.30 million, up from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $594.13. About 396,535 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 343,401 shares to 132,260 shares, valued at $4.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 33,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,742 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of Montreal Can accumulated 10,323 shares. Pnc Finance Svcs owns 22,078 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 431,567 shares. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech Inc, a California-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Company accumulated 69,824 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1,175 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs holds 0% or 20 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.37% stake. 248 were accumulated by Thornburg Investment. 1,805 were accumulated by Blair William & Communication Il. Plante Moran Advsrs Ltd Com holds 94 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 392,396 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company owns 17,235 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 1.66% or 28,287 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Mngmt Lc has invested 1.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.65 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 74 investors sold ESV shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 284.32 million shares or 27.60% less from 392.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arosa Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1.10 million shares or 0.78% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Lc has 1.62 million shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Blackrock invested 0.01% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Alliancebernstein LP owns 526,420 shares. Hap Trading accumulated 0.02% or 56,775 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 405,947 shares. Shelton Capital has 0.13% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) for 133 shares. Bessemer Group reported 1,000 shares. Montgomery Invest Management Inc owns 54,197 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Fruth Invest Mgmt invested in 19,700 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV). Fmr Ltd Co reported 27.69 million shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Ins The has 0% invested in Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV).

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halcon Resources Corp by 429,676 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.