Holder New Generation Advisors Has Boosted Tetra Technologies (TTI) Stake; Buckhead Capital Management Has Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $641,964; Stock Price Rose

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 5,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 58,374 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 53,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES 2018 CORE SHR $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CFO HUGH JOHNSTON COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL STEP UP ADS ON PEPSI, FOCUS ON DIET, 0 SUGAR; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $9B 2018 Cash From Operating Activities; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B

New Generation Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tetra Technologies Inc (TTI) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Generation Advisors Llc bought 363,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.17% . The hedge fund held 2.43M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.70 million, up from 2.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Generation Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tetra Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.24M market cap company. The stock increased 6.88% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.71. About 602,030 shares traded or 6.70% up from the average. TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) has declined 63.21% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TTI News: 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 06/03/2018 – GSK: Phase III Trial with Fluarix Tetra Prevented Inflenza A, B in Children from 6-35 Months Old; 24/04/2018 – TETRA BIO PHARMA-WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE CERTAIN MILESTONE PAYMENTS & AN UNDISCLOSED PERCENTAGE OF SALES OF PPP001 GENERATED BY KAMADA IN ISRAEL; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Fudo Tetra 1813.T -2017/18 group results; 05/03/2018 Tetra Bio-Pharma Announces Closing of Bought Deal Financing; 08/03/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Signs Co-development and Distribution Partnership Term Sheet; 04/05/2018 – Tetra BioPharma Signs Second Commercialization Deal with Azevedos Industria Farmaceutica, S.A. for the Lead RX product PPP001; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Fudo Tetra 1813.T -2017/18 parent results; 03/04/2018 – Tetra Bio-Pharma Names Guy Chamberland as Interim CEO; 11/05/2018 – FUDO TETRA 1813.T 2017/18 GROUP NET PROFIT 2.45 BLN YEN (-4.8 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 2.10 BLN YEN (-14.1 %)

New Generation Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.30B and $142.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vistra Energy Corp by 187,256 shares to 247,162 shares, valued at $6.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TTI shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 97.61 million shares or 3.23% less from 100.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 10,526 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake. The Illinois-based One Trading Lp has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Boston accumulated 1.30M shares or 0% of the stock. Cetera Advsr owns 15,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Huber Capital Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.14% or 545,823 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) for 709,399 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI). 440,191 are owned by Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated. Connable Office Incorporated accumulated 12,385 shares. Sei Invests has invested 0% in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

More notable recent TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tetra Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “GP Strategies Acquires TTi Global – PRNewswire” published on December 05, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “TETRA Technologies, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vishay Honored With TTI Supplier Excellence Awards for Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CSI Compressco LP Announces Quarterly Distribution and Schedule for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Co reported 142,748 shares. 70,916 are held by First Allied Advisory Inc. Chemung Canal accumulated 95,420 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gp Limited Company stated it has 1.57% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Choate Invest Advisors holds 0.22% or 29,947 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 37,867 shares. Markel Corp reported 145,600 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & stated it has 173,725 shares. The New York-based Neville Rodie Shaw has invested 0.8% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hartford Fincl Mgmt invested in 32,965 shares or 1.38% of the stock. Wells Fargo Communications Mn holds 0.48% or 13.24M shares. Old National Commercial Bank In has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alphamark Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% or 3,346 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Peddock Capital Advsrs Ltd Company reported 1,400 shares stake.