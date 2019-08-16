Holder New England Research & Management Has Raised Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Position; Venator Capital Management LTD Maintains Position in Miller Herman (MLHR)

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Miller Herman Inc (MLHR) by 35.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The institutional investor held 53,600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.89 million, up from 39,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Miller Herman Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.12% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 108,779 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR)

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 10,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 33,737 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, up from 23,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.54% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $46.91. About 5.29 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 17/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper; 12/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Investors Set Sights on Cancer Showdown Next Week; 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH

More notable recent Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Herman Miller Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Herman Miller Maintains Its Momentum as It Enters the Back Half of Fiscal 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Herman Miller (MLHR) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Herman Miller, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MLHR) ROE Of 22%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Herman Miller (MLHR) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold MLHR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin has 596,061 shares. Gam Ag owns 44,036 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 108,200 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd reported 118,300 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 10,208 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com owns 77,137 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.01% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Mackay Shields Ltd holds 21,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Zebra Cap Management Limited Com has invested 0.67% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 773 shares. Ajo LP invested in 77,706 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 32,375 were reported by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). M&T Bancshares invested in 10,330 shares.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47 million and $148.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortune Brands & Home Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 7,730 shares to 9,350 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 6,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,660 shares, and cut its stake in Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Inv Counsel reported 128,084 shares stake. Bowen Hanes & holds 0.03% or 12,740 shares in its portfolio. Intact Investment Mgmt holds 0.09% or 54,500 shares in its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Co reported 12,592 shares. 8,973 were reported by Hamel Associates. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 5,801 shares stake. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 13,316 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il reported 108,141 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Com holds 56,009 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Winslow Asset Inc holds 0.05% or 5,406 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 494,078 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 776,745 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Gp Limited Liability Co holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 155,718 shares. New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.34% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Williams Jones & Associate Lc invested in 189,290 shares.