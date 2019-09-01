Holder New England Investment & Retirement Group Boosted W P Carey Com (WPC) Holding; Boeing Co Com (BA) Market Valuation Declined While Moneta Group Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake by $520,065

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 5,178 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98 million, down from 6,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 3.15 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 15/05/2018 – ADAMA TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS PLAN TO PURSUE CONTRACTS WITH BOEING; 14/03/2018 – President Donald Trump said Boeing’s F-18 is “his favorite plane” and called it “a work of art.”; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees strong year ahead for E-Jet sales campaigns -CEO; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2.5 percent; 10/04/2018 – Indonesia’s Lion Air announces purchase of 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets; 15/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Named a Superior Supplier by Boeing; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Defense: #Boeing receives a sole-source @USAirForce contract to provide FUZE assemblies for Air Launched Cruise Missiles; 25/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattening to intensify with U.S. pension plan bond-buying

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 582,727 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.35B for 37.77 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82 billion and $956.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Intl Small Cap Etf (SCHC) by 11,825 shares to 117,426 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 16,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atika Capital Management Ltd, New York-based fund reported 12,000 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 0.3% or 34,863 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 269,554 shares. 2,048 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. 95,222 were accumulated by Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt. Nadler Financial Group reported 0.11% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Llc has 5,264 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,843 shares. Retirement Planning Grp owns 665 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 2,650 are held by Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corp. Dorsey Wright & accumulated 5,883 shares. Moody National Bank Division holds 0.61% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 57,948 shares. Finemark Bank And has 43,241 shares. Arvest Comml Bank Trust Division invested in 1,051 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hgk Asset reported 0.32% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Llc reported 5,646 shares. The New York-based Tower Research Cap Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.55% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 41,330 shares. Daiwa Securities Group Inc holds 0.02% or 32,200 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt invested 0.61% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Hightower Advsrs Limited Co has 0.06% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability reported 31,109 shares. Stellar Cap Management Llc reported 2.18% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company has 70 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce invested in 0.06% or 3.94M shares. Private Harbour Inv Management Counsel Lc holds 0.47% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 5,725 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 0.04% stake. Meeder Asset Management Inc reported 783 shares stake. 115,088 are owned by Raymond James Financial Advsrs.