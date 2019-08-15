Holder New England Investment & Retirement Group Upped W P Carey Com (WPC) Stake; As Biotelemetry (BEAT) Market Valuation Declined, Osterweis Capital Management Has Upped by $462,830 Its Stake

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 7.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc bought 7,465 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 102,530 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.42M, up from 95,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 417,570 shares traded or 5.28% up from the average. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96 million, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.51. About 994,583 shares traded or 19.31% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,419 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE) by 21,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,342 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Month T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation accumulated 1.69 million shares or 0.03% of the stock. British Columbia Management Corporation has invested 0.03% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Mariner Lc stated it has 14,627 shares. Denali invested in 124,700 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Carret Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 3,390 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 968,972 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Morgan Stanley accumulated 604,866 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ironwood Fin Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.04% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 962 shares. First City Cap Inc holds 13,385 shares. Lifeplan Financial reported 786 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.04% stake. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 2,819 shares. Glenmede Commerce Na invested in 0% or 1,797 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd invested in 949 shares. 7,966 are owned by Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Co.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 5,050 shares to 287,641 shares, valued at $37.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quinstreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) by 45,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 548,561 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 73,390 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.04% or 12,600 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Ltd Company reported 29,184 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Hudock Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co stated it has 150 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt owns 13,499 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs holds 0% or 8,911 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl has 0.04% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 245,485 shares. Tudor Corp Et Al reported 0.01% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0% or 21,473 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). 11,535 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.97M shares. 6,000 are owned by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Vanguard Gp has 3.50M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

