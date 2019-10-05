Holder Navellier & Associates Increased Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Holding; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Wespac Advisors Cut by $3.36 Million Its Stake

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 6,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 53,287 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.81M, up from 46,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $104.79. About 630,895 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $71.8M, EST. $69.2M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 12/04/2018 – CyberArk Expands Managed Security Service Provider Offering; 05/03/2018 CyberArk Software Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Wespac Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 85.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc sold 1,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 312 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $591,000, down from 2,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $15.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.65. About 2.28M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/05/2018 – Phys.Org.com: Amazon’s finance ambitions are said to draw attention from Fed; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 05/04/2018 – Trump taking ‘serious look’ at policy options on Amazon; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP ALSO NEGATIVE FOR B2W: CITI; 12/04/2018 – HEDGELy : Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office on Tuesday approved the Amazon.com subsidiary’s Sept. 2014 filing for a patent that can correlate different data streams and sell the combined feed in a marketplace; 12/03/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Cazzie David to Star and Write Amazon Comedy Series; 22/05/2018 – Amazon Pushes Facial Recognition to Police. Critics See Surveillance Risk; 27/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon’s got a new Prime number – annual membership goes up to $119, from $99

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Novocure, Morgan Stanley And More – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Breaking Down 3 Of The Year’s Most Intriguing Cybersecurity Stocks – MarketWatch” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $646.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 24,924 shares to 2,203 shares, valued at $283,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 4,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,790 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Indust./Prod.Dura (FXR).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$1,713, Is Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: AMZN, LULU, AVGO – Investorplace.com” published on October 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Salesforce Forecasts 13% Holiday E-Commerce Growth In 2019 – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: MercadoLibre vs. Amazon – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.26 billion for 94.55 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Wespac Advisors Llc, which manages about $705.49 million and $134.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 19,903 shares to 39,373 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 39,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 393,339 shares, and has risen its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).