Holder Mrj Capital Increased Packaging Amer (PKG) Stake; Biotelemetry (BEAT) Holder Falcon Point Capital Trimmed Position by $1.74 Million

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc. (BEAT) by 33.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 28,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 55,619 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 83,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $48.36. About 393,208 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has risen 24.78% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical BEAT News: 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Rev $94.5M; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies LLC Exits Position in BioTelemetry; 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – BIOTELEMETRY INC BEAT.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $44; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.2% Position in BioTelemetry; 10/04/2018 BioTelemetry Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ BioTelemetry Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BEAT); 25/04/2018 – BioTelemetry 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 24/04/2018 – BioTelemetry Short-Interest Ratio Rises 34% to 12 Days

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.57. About 4.55 million shares traded or 422.20% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Pettee Invsts reported 0.13% stake. The New York-based Mufg Americas has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Foster Motley reported 3,866 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 42,448 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Moreover, Grimes And Incorporated has 0.71% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Royal London Asset Management holds 36,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bokf Na has 0.09% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Llc accumulated 0.61% or 38,603 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 3,292 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset stated it has 225 shares. Jump Trading Lc accumulated 0.1% or 3,004 shares. Stephens Inc Ar reported 7,048 shares.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27M and $166.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 4,400 shares to 49,340 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Gbl (NYSE:SERV) by 33,187 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,300 shares, and cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 21,611 shares to 121,784 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Jpmorgan Chase invested in 0% or 112,203 shares. Cortina Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.46% stake. 1492 Cap Management Ltd holds 3.37% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) or 63,630 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 3,600 shares. Logan Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.41% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Mason Street Limited Liability Company reported 10,793 shares. Domini Impact Invs Lc, New York-based fund reported 3,952 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). 87,252 were accumulated by Thb Asset Mgmt. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 8,728 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Fmr Limited Com holds 391 shares.