Holder Motco Boosted Morgan Stanley (MS) Position; Shannon River Fund Management Has Trimmed Position in New York Times Co (NYT) by $6.36 Million as Market Value Rose

Motco increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 18862.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 128,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,943 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.44M, up from 680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 4.32M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 20.50% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.93% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/05/2018 – Global Equity Sales Up 7.9% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 20/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N SAW ‘VERY HIGH’ REVENUES IN WEALTH BUSINESS IN FIRST TWO MONTHS OF 2018, BUT HAS TAILED OFF — BANK PRESIDENT COLM KELLEHER; 15/05/2018 – TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC TW.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 220P FROM 215P; 14/03/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $166 FROM $159; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Rev $11.08B; 15/05/2018 – REVEALED: David Cameron lined up for a senior role with at ex Morgan Stanley banker’s Greensill Capital; 22/05/2018 – HENRY MORGAN LTD HML.AX – UPDATES ON JB FINANCIAL GROUP PTY LTD TRANSACTION; 20/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Kelleher Can’t Wait for Electronic Bond Trading; 09/03/2018 – Fortunate100: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in New York Times Co (NYT) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 198,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.56M shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.36 million, down from 1.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in New York Times Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 764,463 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 25/05/2018 – UNDER DEAL U.S. WOULD ALLOW ZTE TO BUY AMERICAN PRODUCTS -NEW YORK TIMES, CITING PERSON FAMILIAR; 16/05/2018 – Meet The New York Times’s `Newsroom Ham’; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump Tower meeting inquiry transcripts released; 03/05/2018 – NYT EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 18/05/2018 – New Goldman Sachs CEO Likely By Year-end, New York Times Reports — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Stamos tweeted several times on Saturday, in the wake of the New York Times report that Cambridge Analytica harvested user data without permission; 03/05/2018 – New York Times 1Q Subscription Revenue Rose 7.5%; 16/05/2018 – New York Times Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Tillerson takes swipe at Trump in grad speech; 02/04/2018 – Martin Luther King Jr.’s New York Times Obituary 50 Years Ago

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54M for 44.99 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $573.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 178,586 shares to 543,144 shares, valued at $22.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smartsheet Inc by 27,352 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,569 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Mgmt accumulated 0.01% or 343,877 shares. Barometer Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.99% or 265,100 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). World Asset Management reported 6,513 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 17,512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 27,533 were reported by Walleye Trading Limited Liability. Moreover, Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Limited has 0.14% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 15,000 shares. Blair William & Il holds 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 36,706 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0% or 134,089 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 96,414 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability holds 26,676 shares. Invesco holds 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 398,045 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 50,600 shares in its portfolio. 5.14M were reported by Oz Mngmt L P.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. BENTEN R ANTHONY had sold 14,700 shares worth $460,736.

