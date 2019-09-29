Holder Morgan Stanley Boosted Camtek LTD (CAMT) Holding; Timessquare Capital Management Raised Position in Rpm International (RPM) as Market Valuation Rose

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Camtek Ltd (CAMT) by 2267.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 178,044 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% . The institutional investor held 185,895 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57 million, up from 7,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Camtek Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.24% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 210,082 shares traded or 62.51% up from the average. Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) has risen 16.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CAMT News: 22/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Net $3.53M; 14/03/2018 Camtek Receives Multiple Systems Order for Front-End Macro Inspection from a Major Chinese Manufacturer; 23/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Recognises Camtek for Its 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q Rev $27.3M; 16/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Conference May 23; 29/05/2018 – Camtek/Israel Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Camtek 1Q EPS 10c

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 70.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 272,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 660,600 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.37 million, up from 387,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 384,584 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RPM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES OF $1.43 BLN VS $894.2 MLN; 05/04/2018 – On the earnings front, Monsanto, RPM International, and Conn’s are all scheduled to report; 05/04/2018 – RPM Names Kinser Vice President of Operations; 03/05/2018 – RPM International Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 10; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support; 26/04/2018 – RPM International at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – RPM Mortgage’s Irvine Office, Led by Ben Anderson, Selected as One of the First Locations to Launch as LendUS; 24/04/2018 – ROYAL BAFOKENG- HAS EFFECTIVELY DISPOSED OF A 33% UNDIVIDED SHARE IN PLANT ASSETS TO RPM AT RPM’S 33% SHARE OF AGGREGATE VALUE, BEING R233 094 531; 23/03/2018 – PriusChat: Lowest RPM’s at highway speed?; 23/03/2018 – Sonatype’s Nexus Firewall Extends DevSecOps with RubyGems and RPM Support

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 28 investors sold RPM shares while 135 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 97.69 million shares or 1.09% less from 98.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Ltd owns 163,257 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) accumulated 85 shares. Coastline invested 0.15% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 14,250 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 1,116 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 0.02% or 11,012 shares. Vanguard Group reported 0.03% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 213,570 shares stake. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 8,862 shares. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated invested in 0.18% or 388,521 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation has invested 0.02% in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM). First Comml Bank Of Omaha holds 53,326 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. First Personal Finance Ser owns 101 shares. 36,502 are held by Voya Mngmt Ltd.

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $13.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exponent Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 19,600 shares to 750,945 shares, valued at $43.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 152,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 431,830 shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Wholesale Club Holdin.

