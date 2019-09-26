Holder Moreno Evelyn V Upped Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding; Eagle Asset Management Boosted Synopsys (SNPS) Position

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 46,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 857,188 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.31 million, up from 810,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $139.39. About 827,730 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 17/05/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Industry’s First ASIL D Ready Embedded Vision Processor IP for ADAS Applications and Self-Driving Vehicles; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Baird Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys CFO Trac Pham to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Technology Conference; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 553 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,588 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.69M, up from 4,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $874.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $26.72 during the last trading session, reaching $1768.33. About 3.53 million shares traded or 6.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s e-commerce empire will match Walmart sales domestically within the next two to three years, according to J.P. Morgan; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 30/05/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: Sources: Amazon inks deal for new distribution facility in Aleppo Township; 14/05/2018 – PROPOSED TAX ADOPTED ON 9-0 VOTE WOULD RAISE ROUGHLY $47 MILLION A YEAR FOR FIVE YEARS, DOWN FROM EARLIER $75 MILLION PLAN, TO SUPPORT AFFORDABLE HOUSING, EASE HOMELESSNESS; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon said to expand Whole Foods delivery to San Francisco – Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – CHILEAN PRESIDENT PINERA TO MEET WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES VP AMID LATIN AMERICAN EXPANSION PLANS; 09/05/2018 – Walmart and Amazon set for arms race over India distribution; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Eyes Banking: Will it Launch a Robo Advisor? — Barrons.com; 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guyasuta Inv owns 4,638 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Gp Limited owns 726 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Mount Vernon Associate Inc Md holds 7.38% or 4,747 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Investments Limited Com reported 6.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Chilton Investment invested in 0.01% or 114 shares. Evergreen Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,404 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Limited Co owns 6,243 shares. Barbara Oil Co reported 400 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Dsm Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.97% or 180,069 shares. Trillium Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 117 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 308 shares. Crossvault Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 6,196 shares or 5.75% of the stock. Atwood Palmer Inc invested in 428 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) accumulated 1.69% or 10,490 shares. Magellan Asset Mngmt invested in 31 shares.

Moreno Evelyn V, which manages about $328.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr B Shs by 6,560 shares to 31,119 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,025 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Fd (EFA).

